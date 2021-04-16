Helen, whose dad Iain was a diplomat from Glasgow, played Bellatrix Lestrange's sister Narcissa Malfoy for the Deathly Hallows Part 1 and Part 2 films .Full Article
Harry Potter actress Helen McCrory dead as star passes away from cancer aged 52
Daily Record0 shares 2 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Peaky Blinders and Harry Potter star Helen McCrory dies of cancer
Sky News
Actress Helen McCrory, best known for starring in Peaky Blinders and the Harry Potter films, has died after a "heroic battle with..