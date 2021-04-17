Sharon Osbourne: I will not be labelled a racist
Published
Sharon Osbourne said she refuses to be labelled a racist as she discussed the fallout around her departure from The Talk.Full Article
Published
Sharon Osbourne said she refuses to be labelled a racist as she discussed the fallout around her departure from The Talk.Full Article
Sharon Osbourne got a payday of up to eight figures from CBS as she exited "The Talk" last week amid allegations of racist..
"The Talk" is extending its hiatus as the network investigates new claims about Sharon Osbourne. Leah Remini, Holly Robinson Peete..