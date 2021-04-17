Prince Philip helped design modified Land Rover which will carry his coffin
Prince Philip planned the details of his funeral, including designing the Land Rover that will carry his coffin. Roxana Saberi has..
The Duke first started designing the the Land Rover Defender TD5 130 chassis cab in 2003
