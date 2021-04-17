The funeral, including the ceremonial procession, is taking place inside the castle walls.Full Article
Public told to stay away from Windsor Castle during Prince Philip's funeral
Hull Daily Mail0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Prince Philip: Britain's Prince Charles says his 'dear Papa was a very special person'
Euronews English
Prince Philip’s funeral will take place on April 17 at Windsor Castle in a family service that will be closed to the public.
More coverage
Prince Philip laid to rest during private family service at Windsor Castle
Cover Video STUDIO
Estranged brothers Prince Harry and Prince William walked behind Prince Philip's coffin during the procession for their..
Mourning Queen to mark birthday without Philip for first time during reign
PA - Press Association STUDIO