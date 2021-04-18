Salisbury poisoning suspects 'linked to Czech blast'
The Czech Republic expels 18 Russian diplomats after linking the operatives to a 2014 explosion.
Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has said the UK “stands in full support of our Czech allies” after authorities in the country..
The Czech Republic has expelled 18 Russian diplomats in retaliation following the explosion claim.