'Big Six' agree to join European 'Super League'
Published
Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester City and Tottenham are among 12 clubs who have agreed to join a new European Super League.Full Article
Published
Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester City and Tottenham are among 12 clubs who have agreed to join a new European Super League.Full Article
Six English clubs have agreed to join a new breakaway European Super League, it has been announced.Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool,..
Sky Sports News' Bryan Swanson reacts to the announcement that England's 'big six' are among 12 clubs who have..