Sam Mendes pays tribute to Helen McCrory: ‘I already miss her’
Published
Director Sam Mendes has paid tribute to actress Helen McCrory following her death aged 52.Full Article
Published
Director Sam Mendes has paid tribute to actress Helen McCrory following her death aged 52.Full Article
Cillian Murphy has led tributes to Helen McCrory, who passed away at the age of 52.
BBC Local News: Birmingham and Black Country -- Cillian Murphy, JK Rowling and Sir Sam Mendes lead tributes to the "fearless and..