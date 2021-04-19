Jose Mourinho: Tottenham sack manager after 17 months
Published
BBC Local News: London -- Jose Mourinho is sacked by Tottenham Hotspur after just 17 months in charge.Full Article
Published
BBC Local News: London -- Jose Mourinho is sacked by Tottenham Hotspur after just 17 months in charge.Full Article
Jose Mourinho has been sacked by Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur after just 17 months in charge, the club announced in a..
Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl says Jose Mourinho's sacking as Tottenham boss has made it harder for him to prepare his..