More than 10 million people in UK given second Covid vaccine dose
Published
More than 10 million people in the UK have now received their second dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, according to Government figures.Full Article
Published
More than 10 million people in the UK have now received their second dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, according to Government figures.Full Article
Today is the day President Biden said every adult in the country would be eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine. States are delivering..
The CDC says half of Americans have now received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine.