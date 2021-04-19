MPs: Fast-track new laws to prevent English football clubs joining Super League
Published
MPs have demanded new laws be fast-tracked through Parliament to prevent English football clubs joining the breakaway European Super League.Full Article
Published
MPs have demanded new laws be fast-tracked through Parliament to prevent English football clubs joining the breakaway European Super League.Full Article
European football was thrown into turmoil on Sunday after plans were revealed for a new European Super League. The competition..
The European Super League will consider “the most appropriate steps to reshape the project” after the so-called Big Six English..