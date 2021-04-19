Murder case against ex-police officer over George Floyd death goes to jury
The murder case against former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin over the death of George Floyd has gone to the jury.Full Article
Twelve Minnesotans are now deciding what happens to the ex-police officer charged with the death of George Floyd, Esme Murphy..
Closing arguments have begun in the murder trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin over the death of George Floyd.