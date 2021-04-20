Oscars attendees ‘told they do not have to wear masks on camera’
Published
Attendees at the Oscars will reportedly not be required to wear masks while the cameras are rolling during the ceremony.Full Article
Published
Attendees at the Oscars will reportedly not be required to wear masks while the cameras are rolling during the ceremony.Full Article
Producers, however, have made it clear that masks will "play a very important role" in the ceremony this weekend.
The decision about masks at the 2021 Oscars marks a significant departure from the the COVID-era of Hollywood awards shows.