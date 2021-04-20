Tottenham search for new manager ahead of cup final after sacking Jose Mourinho
Published
Tottenham are in need of a new manager with less than a week to go until the Carabao Cup final after Jose Mourinho was sacked on Monday.Full Article
Published
Tottenham are in need of a new manager with less than a week to go until the Carabao Cup final after Jose Mourinho was sacked on Monday.Full Article
Derby manager Wayne Rooney says it was 'strange timing' for Tottenham to sack Jose Mourinho just before the Carabao Cup..
Tottenham’s decision to sack Jose Mourinho has been backed, but former star Danny Murphy has questioned the ‘bizarre timing’..