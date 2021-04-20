The Big Brother star, who died earlier this month aged just 38 following follow a three-decade battle with anorexia, had been receiving treatment at a clinic.Full Article
Nikki Grahame's death sparks 'full internal investigation' by hospital
Daily Record0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Big Brother icon Nikki Grahame's death sparks 'full internal investigation' at Dorset County Hospital
Late 'Big Brother' star Nikki Grahame's death has sparked a "full internal investigation" at Dorset County Hospital, after she..
Bang Media International Limited
Nikki Grahame’s death triggers internal investigation at hospital
Dorset County Hospital is investigating after the 38-year-old's family claimed she was discharged too early
Tamworth Herald