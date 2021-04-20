Prince Philip funeral: 'Proud' Sussex soldier carries coffin
Published
The mother of a soldier has said she is told of her pride after her son was chosen to carry Prince Philip's coffin at his funeral.Full Article
Published
The mother of a soldier has said she is told of her pride after her son was chosen to carry Prince Philip's coffin at his funeral.Full Article
Estranged brothers Prince Harry and Prince William walked behind Prince Philip's coffin during the procession for their..
The Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral procession set off with the coffin followed by senior royals led by the Prince of Wales and..