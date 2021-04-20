The budget supermarket announced the news on social media with the cake to return to shelves next month with all profits to be donated to cancer charities.Full Article
Aldi brings back Cuthbert the Caterpillar cake amid copyright legal row with M&S
Aldi brings in top lawyer over Colin the Caterpillar legal action
Hull Daily Mail
Marks and Spencer have brought action over claims Aldi's Cuthbert the Caterpillar cake is too similar to Colin
Colin vs Cuthbert: M&S takes legal action against Aldi’s caterpillar cake
FT.com
Move is latest in series of complaints against the discounter’s products