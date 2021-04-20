But research suggests blood clot risks are far higher for those catching coronavirus than it is for people who have been vaccinatedFull Article
Possible link found between Johnson vaccine and blood clots
Wales Online0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Nevada teen suffers seizures, brain clots after J&J vaccine
SeattlePI.com
LAS VEGAS (AP) — An 18-year-old woman in Nevada who suffered seizures after receiving the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine has..
-
EMA Says Benefits Outweigh The Clots Potentially Linked To Johnson & Johnson Vaccine
NPR
-
EU agency links Johnson & Johnson shot to rare clots, says odds favor use
PIX 11
-
EU Will Restart Shipments of J&J Vaccine Despite Rare Clot Risk
Newsmax
-
EMA Says J&J Covid Vaccine's Benefits Outweigh Rare Blood Clot Risks
RTTNews
You might like
More coverage
Janssen vaccine has 'possible link' to blood clots, says European regulator
PA - Press Association STUDIO
There is a “possible link” between Johnson & Johnson’s Covid-19 vaccine and very rare blood clots, the European medicines..
-
EU Regulator: 'Possible Link' Between Johnson & Johnson Vaccine And Rare Blood Clots
NPR
-
Coronavirus | EU regulator finds possible link between J&J vaccine and blood clots
Hindu
-
E.U. regulator finds possible link between J&J Covid vaccine and blood clots
Upworthy
-
J&J vaccine has ‘possible link’ to blood clots, says European regulator
Belfast Telegraph