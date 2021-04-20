It comes as Prince Harry is set to return to the US without having a one-to-one with Prince Charles.Full Article
Kate Middleton 'upset' by royal rift as Prince Harry prepares for US return
Bristol Post0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Kate Middleton Pays Tribute to the Queen and Prince Philip by Wearing One of the Queen’s Pearl Necklaces
Buzz60
Kate Middleton wore the Queen’s pearl necklace as a touching tribute to Prince Philip on the day of his funeral. She wore the..
You might like
More coverage
Here’s Why Prince Philip Didn't Have the Title 'King Of England'
Buzz60
Prince Philip’s life changed overnight when Queen Elizabeth took control of the British throne in 1952. He went from being a..
Prince William defends royal family after brother Harry's tell-all interview
USA Today Entertainment (Interna