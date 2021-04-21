UK inflation rate rises to 0.7% in March
Published
The cost of living was pushed higher by the increasing prices of clothes, fuel and transport.Full Article
Published
The cost of living was pushed higher by the increasing prices of clothes, fuel and transport.Full Article
The USD/CAD pair declined after the latest decision by the Bank of Canada (BOC) and the country’s inflation data. It is fell to..
President Joe Biden’s recovery and jobs plans have led to considerable alarm over the resulting increases in the deficit and..