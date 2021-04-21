Mum-of-two Tara Richardson, 45, revealed how her long Covid symptoms miraculously disappeared and she was back to her normal self after getting the jabFull Article
Woman suffering with long Covid says her symptoms disappeared after vaccine
Wales Online0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
COVID: Woman hospitalized after J&J vaccine with symptoms like clot cases
Jerusalem Post
A woman in Texas who received Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine has been hospitalized after showing symptoms similar to those of..
-
FTSE 100 firmly in the red; Wall Street opens on a mixed footing
Proactive Investors
-
FTSE 100 firmly in the red; COVID-19 infections fall significantly after single dose vaccines are rolled out, study shows
Proactive Investors
-
The Latest: China says 3 citizens in UAE falsified tests
SeattlePI.com
-
The Latest: Las Vegas strip clubs given OK to reopen May 1
SeattlePI.com
You might like
More coverage
COVID-19 long haulers report recovery after vaccination
41 Action News
Many COVID-19 long haulers are reporting a reduction, and sometimes a full recovery from symptoms, after being vaccinated.