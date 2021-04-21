Liverpool owner John W Henry apologises for European Super League proposal
Published
Liverpool owner John W Henry apologises to Reds supporters for the club's involvement in a proposed European Super League.Full Article
Published
Liverpool owner John W Henry apologises to Reds supporters for the club's involvement in a proposed European Super League.Full Article
Liverpool owner John W Henry apologises to the club's fans following their withdrawal from the European Super League. Twitter:..
Liverpool owner John W Henry has spoken out on the club's decision to withdraw from the European Super League proposal, admitting..