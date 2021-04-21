Barking dog makes more sensible contributions than Ian Blackford, says PM
Published
Boris Johnson claimed Ian Blackford’s dog made a “more sensible contribution” to Prime Minister’s Questions than the SNP Westminster leader.Full Article
Published
Boris Johnson claimed Ian Blackford’s dog made a “more sensible contribution” to Prime Minister’s Questions than the SNP Westminster leader.Full Article
Boris Johnson claims Ian Blackford’s dog made a “more sensible contribution” than the SNP Westminster leader during Prime..
A dog was overheard barking as Ian Blackford asked Boris Johnson a question about lobbying at PMQs, much to the amusement of the..