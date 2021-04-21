Surge testing deployed in more parts of Birmingham after case of South African variant
Surge testing is being deployed in parts of Birmingham after a case of the South African variant was discovered.Full Article
In a statement the DHSC said the confirmed case had "self-isolated and their contacts have been identified".
The largest surge testing operation so far is taking place in areas of south London after more than 70 confirmed or probable cases..