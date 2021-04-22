Extinction Rebellion activists smash windows of HSBC’s London headquarters
Published
Climate change activists said they smashed the windows of HSBC’s London headquarters over its links to the fossil fuel industry.Full Article
Published
Climate change activists said they smashed the windows of HSBC’s London headquarters over its links to the fossil fuel industry.Full Article
Extinction Rebellion protesters smashed windows at the HSBC headquarters in Canary Wharf, London, on April 22.
The activists say they targeted HSBC because the bank is contributing to the climate crisis.