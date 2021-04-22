Coronavirus no longer leading cause of death in England and Wales
Coronavirus was not the leading cause of death in England and Wales in March for the first time since October, new figures show.Full Article
Virus accounted for 9.2% of all deaths registered in England and 6.3% in Wales.
The Government said a further 101 people had died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 as of Friday, bringing the UK..