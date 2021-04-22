The Full Pink Moon - as it is called by folklore tradition - will appear bigger and brighter in the night’s sky due to its proximity to Earth.Full Article
Pink supermoon April 2021: When to see biggest and brightest moon of the year
Daily Record0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
The First Pink Supermoon of 2021 Will Rise in the Sky Next Month
Martha Stewart Living
Next month's full moon will be a real treat.It's the first pink supermoon of the year.Despite its name, this supermoondoesn't have..