Harrogate care home residents upset by isolation rules
BBC Local News: York and North Yorkshire -- The residents of a home in Harrogate have to isolate for 14 days if they leave the site to meet friends or family.Full Article
Tony and Debby Steel have called on the Government to change laws regarding a mandatory 14-day quarantine for care home residents..