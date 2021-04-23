The Sinn Fein President Mary Lou McDonald has refused to say the IRA’s murder of Lord Mountbatten was “wrong”.Full Article
Watch: Sinn Fein’s Mary Lou McDonald refuses to say IRA Mountbatten killing wrong
