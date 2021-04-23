Boris Johnson paid for Downing Street flat revamp out of his own pocket
Boris Johnson met the cost of revamping his official Downing Street flat out of his own pocket, the Government has said.Full Article
There have been reports that the lavish overhaul cost £200,000
Dominic Cummings told Boris Johnson plans to have donors “secretly pay” to revamp his official Downing Street flat were..