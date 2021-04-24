Lincoln City v Hull City
Published
BBC Local News: Lincolnshire -- Live coverage of Saturday's League One game between Lincoln City and Hull City.Full Article
Published
BBC Local News: Lincolnshire -- Live coverage of Saturday's League One game between Lincoln City and Hull City.Full Article
The Tigers secured promotion back to the Championship with today's win at Lincoln - now they want to seal top spot
Welcome to what could be a huge day for Grant McCann and his Hull City players
The Lincoln City boss has provided updates on the fitness of Jorge Grant, Liam Bridcutt, Tom Hopper and Cohen Bramall