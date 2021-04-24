Derby County v Birmingham City
Live coverage of Saturday's Championship game between Derby County and Birmingham City.
Two Lukas Jutkiewicz goals gave Birmingham City a decisive 2-1 victory at Derby County confirming their Championship status for..
The Rams take on Birmingham City at Pride Park as they bid to boost their hopes of avoiding relegation from the Championship