Firefighters in Northern Ireland are escalating their battle against a major gorse fire in the Mourne Mountains.Full Article
Firefighters battle huge gorse blaze in Mourne Mountains
Belfast Telegraph0 shares 2 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Firefighters battle huge gorse blaze in Mourne Mountains
Firefighters in Northern Ireland are escalating their battle against a major gorse fire in the Mourne Mountains.The blaze in the..
PA - Press Association STUDIO
Bloody Bridge: Large gorse fire in Mourne Mountains
Nearly 60 firefighters have been battling the blaze at Bloody Bridge since Friday morning.
BBC News