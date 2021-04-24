European Super League: Manchester United fans protest against Glazer family
BBC Local News: Manchester -- Hundreds of Manchester United supporters gather outside Old Trafford to protest against the club's owners.Full Article
Hundreds of fans have gathered outside Manchester United's stadium to call for the club's owners, the Glazer family, to leave.
Thousands of Arsenal supporters marched on the Emirates Stadium ahead of the Premier League fixture against Everton to protest..