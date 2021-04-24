Premier League clubs part of English football's four-day social media boycott
Published
Premier League, EFL and WSL clubs join in a four-day boycott of social media platforms in an effort to combat abuse and discrimination.Full Article
Published
Premier League, EFL and WSL clubs join in a four-day boycott of social media platforms in an effort to combat abuse and discrimination.Full Article
English football’s largest governing bodies and organisations, including the Football Association, Premier League and EFL, will..
The whole of English football will boycott social media for a weekend in protest against online racism. Every club across the..