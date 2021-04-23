Leeds United v Manchester United
Published
BBC Local News: Leeds and West Yorkshire -- Preview followed by live coverage of Sunday's Premier League game between Leeds United and Manchester United.Full Article
Published
BBC Local News: Leeds and West Yorkshire -- Preview followed by live coverage of Sunday's Premier League game between Leeds United and Manchester United.Full Article
Eric Cantona made the controversial switch from Leeds to Manchester United, helping the Red Devils win four Premier League titles..
Michael Owen is backing Manchester United to secure a narrow 2-1 win against Leeds United at Elland Road on Sunday afternoon. The..