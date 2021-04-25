Line of Duty fans believe they know who 'H' is after latest episode
Wales Online0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Line of Duty's Chris Lomax's real identity rumbled by fans after offhand comment
Tamworth Herald
Viewers of the BBC One anti corruption police drama have spoken out with their theory ahead of the final episode of the series
More coverage
Identity of Line of Duty's 'H' seems even closer after latest episode
Spoilers from the start as we discuss reaction to this week's biggest revelations
Hull Daily Mail
Line of Duty fans are floored at how these two characters are related
This tense episode's record-breaking interview lasted for 29 minutes and 22 seconds
Wales Online