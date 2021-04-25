No Covid patients in North Devon for more than two weeks - and a week in Torbay

Exeter Express and Echo

Latest NHS figures show that the last time anyone was in North Devon District Hospital after a positive Covid-19 test was on April 4, and only one day since March 31 has there been someone in Torbay.

