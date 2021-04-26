Mark Allen's World Snooker Championship chances are once again hanging by a thread, but the Antrim ace at least showed some of the battling attributes he will need to complete a fightback against Mark Selby.Full Article
Mark Allen's World Snooker Championship challenge hanging by a thread against Mark Selby
