Boris Johnson's alleged comments on avoiding a lockdown and claims about the refurbishment of the Downing Street flat are part of a growing list of sleaze allegations.Full Article
List of sleaze allegations Boris Johnson is facing as urgent question granted
Daily Record0 shares 2 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Boris Johnson and Dominic Cummings bust-up could spread to parliament
Labour is hoping to be granted an urgent question which would summon the Government to the Commons to account for allegations
Hull Daily Mail
Boris Johnson and Dominic Cummings row could spread to parliament
Labour is hoping to be granted an urgent question which would summon the Government to the Commons to account for allegations
Wales Online