Manchester Arena Inquiry: Police chief admits co-ordinated response failure
Published
BBC Local News: Manchester -- Ch Insp Tony Lodge was a senior British Transport Police officer on the night of the Manchester attack.Full Article
Published
BBC Local News: Manchester -- Ch Insp Tony Lodge was a senior British Transport Police officer on the night of the Manchester attack.Full Article
BBC Local News: Manchester -- British Transport Police's gold commander tells the Manchester Arena Inquiry his force made mistakes.