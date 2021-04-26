Scientists have noticed that people above the age of 65 are having fewer side-effects to the coronavirus jabFull Article
Some people don't experience any Covid vaccine side-effects at all
Wales Online0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Vaccine hesitancy leaves abundant supply of COVID-19 vaccine
WAPT
Vaccine hesitancy leaves abundant supply of COVID-19 vaccine
Most women experience minor side effects from COVID vaccine
23ABC News | Bakersfield
More coverage
Thousands In Los Angeles County Overdue For 2nd Dose Of COVID-19 Vaccine
CBS2 LA
Public health officials believe some people have simply forgotten their appointments, or may be concerned about the side effects...
-
Twitter introduces THIS feature to help users know everything about COVID-19 vaccine
DNA
-
Numbers can trip you up during the pandemic here are 4 tips to help you figure out tricky stats
MENAFN.com
-
No COVID Vaccine Side Effects? Why It's Fine To Feel Fine : Shots - Health News
Upworthy
-
Here's what you need to know about COVID-19 vaccine safety and side effects
azcentral.com