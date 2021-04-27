Lee Radford: Castleford Tigers appoint former Hull FC boss as head coach for 2022 season
Published
Castleford Tigers appoint former Hull FC boss Lee Radford to succeed Daryl Powell as head coach from 2022 onwards.Full Article
Published
Castleford Tigers appoint former Hull FC boss Lee Radford to succeed Daryl Powell as head coach from 2022 onwards.Full Article
Radford, who was sacked by the Black and Whites last year, will take over ahead of the 2022 season.
The former Hull FC man is believed to be the leading candidate for the position