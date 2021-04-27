Harry and Meghan to join coronavirus vaccine concert in LA
Published
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are to join famous names from the worlds of music, film and politics at a special concert in aid of the global vaccination effort.Full Article
Published
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are to join famous names from the worlds of music, film and politics at a special concert in aid of the global vaccination effort.Full Article
Prince Harry and Meghan will serve as the campaign chairs of Global Citizen’s effort to deliver COVID-19 vaccines to medical..