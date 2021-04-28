Charity Islamic Relief teamed up with caterers Tandaks to provide meals for those in need.Full Article
Hundreds of Ramadan food parcels given out to those in need
Walsall Advertiser0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Qatar- INSANIA supports QRCS Ramadan Campaign
MENAFN.com
(MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Humanitarian Funds (INSANIA) has announced cooperation with..
-
AED1 million from Fuad Abazid Al Fuad Exchange to 100 Million Meals
MENAFN.com
-
Turkey gives food packets to hundreds of families in need in Africa
MENAFN.com
-
100 Million Meals: Food Distribution Begins in Ghana, Angola & Uganda
MENAFN.com
-
Turkish Red Crescent offers food parcels for people in Somalia
MENAFN.com
More coverage
Emirati businessman Abdul Rahim Al Zarooni Donates AED1 million to 100 Million Meals Campaign
(MENAFN - Mid-East.Info) Abdul Rahim Al Zarooni Dubai, UAE: Emirati businessman Abdul Rahim Mohammed Belghozooz Al Zarooni donated..
MENAFN.com
10 African Nations to Benefit from Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Ruler of Dubai, 100 Million Meals Ramadan Campaign
(MENAFN - Mid-East.Info) Every US 30 Cent donation will provide one meal for someone in need Beneficiary countries include Uganda,..
MENAFN.com