Steve McQueen’s Small Axe anthology series leads Bafta TV awards nominations
Published
Sir Steve McQueen’s Small Axe anthology series leads the nominations at the Bafta television awards, where it is in the running for 15 gongs.Full Article
Published
Sir Steve McQueen’s Small Axe anthology series leads the nominations at the Bafta television awards, where it is in the running for 15 gongs.Full Article
Steve McQueen's series has 15 nominations, with The Crown and I May Destroy You also in the running.