EastEnders' Adam Woodyatt living in motorhome in Devon field
Frome Standard0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
EastEnders star Adam Woodyatt living in a motorhome in a field
Adam’s split from his wife went public in August last year, despite having actually parted ways the year before, his..
Tamworth Herald
EastEnders actor Adam Woodyatt living in motorhome in Devon
The actor who has played Ian Beale on the BBC soap opera since it started in 1985 has changed his life after his split from..
Tiverton Mid Devon Gazette