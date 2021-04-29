County Championship: Surrey bowl Hampshire out for 92 before Burns and Amla 50s
BBC Local News: Hampshire -- Surrey bowl Hampshire out for just 92 as Jordan Clark claims a career-best 6-21 on day one at the Kia Oval.Full Article
England batsman Ollie Pope shared a record-breaking partnership with Hashim Amla as Surrey piled the agony on Hampshire in the LV=..
BBC Local News: Dorset -- Hashim Amla makes an unbeaten double century and England's Ollie Pope scores 131 as Surrey continue to..