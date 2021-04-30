Barclays notches up £2.4 billion profit in just three months
Published
Barclays enjoyed a record quarter at the start of 2021, hitting pre-tax profits not seen in 13 years, the bank has revealed.Full Article
Published
Barclays enjoyed a record quarter at the start of 2021, hitting pre-tax profits not seen in 13 years, the bank has revealed.Full Article
NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon’s pandemic boom isn’t showing signs of slowing down.
The company said Thursday that its..
President Biden gave us his climate plan on March 31. It was buried inside his American Jobs Plan. The 12,000-word Fact..