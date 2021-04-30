A British police officer convicted of belonging to a neo-Nazi terrorist group has been jailed for four years and four months.Full Article
British police officer jailed for four years for belonging to neo-Nazi terror group
Sky News0 shares 2 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Neo-Nazi police officer jailed for membership of banned group
PA - Press Association STUDIO
Ben Hannam, 22, the first British police officer to be convicted of belonging to a neo-Nazi terrorist group, has been jailed for..
-
Neo-Nazi police officer jailed for membership of banned group
Belfast Telegraph
-
Neo-Nazi police officer facing jail for membership of banned group
Belfast Telegraph
More coverage
NA Proactive news snapshot: Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Nerds On Site, Marvel Discovery, Water Tower Research UPDATE …
Proactive Investors
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ZYNE), the leader in pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and..
-
NA Proactive news snapshot: Dalrada Financial, ESE Entertainment, Ayurcann Holdings, Predictiv AI, Golden Arrow Resources UPDATE …
Proactive Investors
-
NA Proactive news snapshot: MedX Health Corp, Plurilock Security, Vicinity Motor, Gold Resource Corp, Loop Insights …
Proactive Investors
-
NA Proactive news snapshot: Weekend Unlimited, CytoDyn, PlantX Life, PyroGenesis Canada UPDATE …
Proactive Investors
-
NA Proactive news snapshot: PlantX Life, PyroGenesis Canada, Global Energy Metals, MagicMed Industries UPDATE …
Proactive Investors