Premier League talking points with Manchester City on brink of title
Published
New Premier League champions could be crowned this weekend if results go in favour of leaders Manchester City.Full Article
Published
New Premier League champions could be crowned this weekend if results go in favour of leaders Manchester City.Full Article
Pep Guardiola is fully expecting Manchester United to keep Manchester City waiting for the Premier League title.
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has refused to think about his side winning the Premier League title, even though they could..